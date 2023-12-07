Even Sagebakken, Norway's new State Secretary to fisheries minister Cecilie Myrseth, is speaking out on animal welfare issues following a recent series of mass salmon mortality events in the Scandinavian country.

Speaking for the first time to the aquaculture industry at the Tekmar conference in Trondheim this week, Sagebakken who ranks second in command behind Myrseth at the ministry, referred to recent mass salmon die-offs.

Norwegian media outlet NRK recently reported on mass deaths at several of Leroy's sites showing several pictures of thousands of salmon lying dead or passed out at the bottom of cages.