Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, is selling its harvesting facility in Ulvan, Norway, to fellow Norwegian salmon producer Masoval.

Final agreement and completion of the deal are subject to customary terms and conditions, but the parties expect to complete the transfer by early April, Masoval announced Thursday.

Masoval intends to continue operations at the plant and increase the harvesting capacity within the group.

In May 2022, Mowi started construction of a new 100,000 metric ton processing plant in Hitra, Norway to replace the factory in Ulvan.