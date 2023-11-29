UK-based animal welfare charity Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) has launched a new Salmon Welfare Scorecard, reporting the performance of eight major salmon producers against 13 key welfare parameters.

More than 400 million salmon are raised globally each year, with the industry regularly subjected to scrutiny and criticism from activists and animal welfare groups on issues such as stocking densities and mortality rates from sea lice infestations.

CIWF said the new Salmon Welfare Scorecard aims to provide meaningful engagement with the salmon industry, fostering transparency across the supply chain.