Maine-based Katahdin Salmon has hired two new people to help jump start its proposed 5,000 metric ton land-based salmon farming project in Millinocket.

The company announced Monday it hired Dean Guest, a former freshwater production manager with Mowi Canada East, to work with the company on its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) and tech design.

Prior to joining Katahdin, Guest served as a consultant and has previously worked as a freshwater production director for Mowi Canada East.