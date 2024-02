Mowi's Chilean salmon operations posted a nearly 50 percent fall in operating profit to €10.8 million ($11.6) in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, dragged down by lower prices.

Wholesale prices for Chilean-origin salmon continue to lag behind European prices for the fish.

Mowi Chile's fourth quarter harvest came in 47 percent higher than in the final three months of 2022 at 27,163 metric tons.