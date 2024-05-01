Nova Austral posted a significantly wider loss for 2023 as high costs inflicted further pain on the Chilean salmon farmer, which was rescued from liquidation by a last-minute deal to give creditors control of the company.

The magnitude of Nova Austral’s pre-tax loss almost tripled to $144.2 million (€135.1 million) for the full year from $49.9 million (€46.8 million) a year earlier, according to the company’s annual report.

It attributed the bigger loss to higher costs in a variety of areas, including sales and distribution costs, administrative and other financial expenses.