Norwegian salmon farmer and wild-fish producer Leroy Seafood saw its production hit by challenges related to jellyfish in the fourth quarter of last year, but nevertheless surpassed its total harvest guidance for 2023.

Challenges related to string jellyfish (Apolemia uvaria), also known as barbed wire jellyfish, impacted production in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in loss of feeding days in Leroy Aurora, the company said in a trading update on Friday.

Additionally, Leroy Sjotroll harvested some sites earlier than originally planned, while Leroy Midt experienced limited impact.