Norway-based seafood company Leroy Seafood's division in western Norway is set to increase its focus on rainbow trout.

Last year, 38 percent of total harvests at Leroy's Sjotroll division in south west Norway was of rainbow trout, and this is set to increase to 47 percent in 2024. Next year it will increase even further, to 50 percent.

"Our trout have been doing very, very well in recent years," said Leroy CEO Henning Beltestad at the company's fourth quarter results presentation.