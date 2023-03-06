Leroy Seafood is paying out NOK 700,000 (€63,357/$67,453) in fines and compensation following the death of a worker at a whitefish factory in 2021.

The group was fined NOK 500,000 (€45,237/$48,172) over the incident and was ordered to pay NOK 200,000 (€18,095/$19,269) in compensation to the widow of Hussein Afzail, who was crushed to death when he was cleaning an ice machine at the company's facility in Stamsund, Norway, in February 2021.

The final investigation report was issued by the Norwegian Labor Inspection Authority in November last year, with authorities concluding the fatal accident could have been avoided.