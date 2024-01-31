Leroy Seafood CEO Henning Beltestad is attempting to reassure the public that there are adequate food safety measures in place at its Leroy Midt processing facility in Norway following reports that listeria was detected at the site more than 700 times over a 15-month period.

Multiple cases of listeria, which can be particularly harmful to pregnant women, the very young and very old, and people with weakened immune systems, were detected at the site, between August 2022 and last November, Norwegian media company NRK said.