Norway-based salmon group Leroy Seafood has recalled some of its own gravlax due to listeria.

About 160 kilos of the affected product has been sold to separate Norwegian retailers, including to six outlets of the domestic retail chain Meny, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

In most cases, the product is sold in bulk, and the packaging can therefore vary from store to store. The product has a best before date of Dec. 8.

Listeria was detected in one of five control samples taken by the manufacturer.