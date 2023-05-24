Bacterial Kidney Disease (BKD), a severe contagion with significant implications for the health of wild and farmed salmon, has been detected at multiple sites in central Norway.

The potentially devastating disease is reported to have been found at four Leroy Midt operated sites in central Norway, according to a press release from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, Mattilsynet.

In response, infected salmon pens at these locations have been culled to mitigate the disease's spread.

Inger Mette Hogstad, a representative of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, conveyed the pressing urgency of the situation.