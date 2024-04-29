Leroy Seafood Group has developed what it claims is "the first of its kind" health supplement derived from salmon blood.

The company has managed to find a use, or a market, for virtually ever part of the salmon it processes, but just how to use salmon blood "has left the whole aquaculture industry scratching its head," it said in an announcement this week.

According to Norwegian research organization SINTEF, the aquaculture industry has a residual raw material utilization rate of approximately 94 percent, and the only part not used is the blood.