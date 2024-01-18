Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution will use 2024 to further cement its position as the world’s leading land-based salmon producer by focusing on operations, biology and geographical expansion plans.

During the closing quarter of 2023, Salmon Evolution harvested 1,104 metric tons of salmon.

And with this harvest, Salmon Evolution has overtaken Florida-based peer Atlantic Sapphire as the world's biggest land-based Atlantic salmon producer.

Atlantic Sapphire, which for a long time was the leading star in land-based salmon farming, harvested about 310 metric ton head-on gutted (HOG) salmon during the same quarter.