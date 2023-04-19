The lawyer representing the new owners of Chilean salmon producer Australis Seafoods told financial publication Diario Financeiro that the company's former owners could face prison sentences amounting to 15-20 years if a raft of charges of improper management are proven against them.

The claim runs counter to attempts by former controller Isidoro Quiroga to get the company's new owners convicted in a Santiago criminal court for defamation.

Australis Seafoods' new Chinese owner, Joyvio Food, has already filed one legal action against Quiroga, two of his children, former Australis President Martin Guiloff, and former CFO Santiago Garreton related to alleged failures in due diligence during the acquisition process.