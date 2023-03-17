Norwegian farmed salmon prices for delivery next week have edged lower amid wider availability of larger fish attracting similar prices to the mainstream sizes.

During Friday trading, salmon buyers and suppliers reported fish in the main 3-6 kg industrial sizes fetching between NOK 118-125 (€10.34-€10.96/$11.00-$11.66) per kg, compared with NOK 120-127 (€10.52-€11.14/$11.19-$11.84) per kg last week.

"There have been good prices for a long time, but there is talk of a slight decline today," an executive with a salmon farmer in northern Norway told IntraFish.