Icelandic land-based salmon group GeoSalmo hopes to soon get approval from the Icelandic planning authority on its the environmental assessment for a land-based site in the southeast of the country.

A decision should be made before the end of March, GeoSalmo CEO Jens Thordarson told IntraFish.

A positive response would clear the way for GeoSalmo's pending construction phase.

The only outstanding assessment required after the environmental assessment is a fish farming license from the Icelandic food authority, which will become relevant once construction is complete.