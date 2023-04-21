Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire increased its revenue and reduced its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss during 2022, partly driven by cost reductions and higher harvest volumes.

The Florida-based company reported $18.9 million (€17.4 million) in revenue in 2022, a 12 percent increase compared with 2021, and the group reduced its EBITDA loss to $40 million (€36 million) from $117 million (€106 million) the year prior.

During the year, the company harvested 2,253 metric tons of head-on gutted (HOG) salmon, which was an increase of 26 percent compared with 2021.