Norwegian land-based salmon group Gigante Salmon is on track to begin growing salmon by September, putting the company on schedule to deliver fish by 2024, CEO Helge Albertsen said.

Installation of equipment at the company's "Basin 3" site is planned to begin early this year and continue until mid-July, after which salmon production is expected to begin.

Gigante Salmon has two projects in its portfolio: development and operation of Gigante Salmon Rodoy in Northern Norway-- where its operational activities are -- as well as the Gigante Salmon-owned site on Feoya island in Gildeskal municipality.