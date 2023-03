Nutreco-backed land-based salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners, which is building a land-based facility in Ningbo on China's east coast, is appointing well known industry executives Atle Eide, Therese Log Bergjord and Aino Olaisen as directors to its board.

The group's current chairman, Ragnar Joensen, is also moving into the CEO position.

Former SalMar chairman and CEO of the group that would eventually become Mowi, is being elected as the new chairman of the group.