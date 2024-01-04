Land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution is planning a "substantial increase" in harvest volumes from the second quarter onwards, following its first full year in operation.

In an update on Thursday, the group said it ended 2023 with an all-time high standing biomass of more than 2,200 metric tons and it continues to see strong biological performance with good appetite and low mortality at its facility in Indre Haroy, Norway.

Salmon Evolution harvested a record high 1,104 metric tons in the fourth quarter, with an average weight of 3.5