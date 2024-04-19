US land-based salmon producer AquaBounty has entered into a loan agreement for $10 million (€9.4 million) in working capital to pay for what it described in a public filing Friday as a way to cover costs and repay debt.

The company is using its Indiana facility as well as its future Ohio land-based salmon farm as collateral.

Approximately $2.8 million (€2.6 million) will be used by the lender JMB Capital Partners Lending to purchase a 2020 loan and security agreement between AquaBounty and First Farmers Bank & Trust.