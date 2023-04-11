Norwegian land-based producer Salmon Evolution is on track to harvest its second batch of salmon in the second quarter of this year.

The Indre Haroy-based salmon producer expects harvesting of Batch 2 to start in early May with the entire batch set to be fully harvested by June, according to an update Tuesday.

Mortality levels stand at 2.2 percent with one month remaining until the start of the harvest.

By contrast, 58 million farmed salmon died during the sea stage in Norway last year, according to figures from Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, equating to a mortality rate of 14.8