Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood has transferred its first batch of Atlantic salmon to its smolt facility.

Proximar has released four batches of fish into its hatchery facility since it began production in October 2022. The first of these has now moved to the smolt facility.

“Transferring our first batch of fish to the next facility is an important milestone,” Proximar CEO Joachim Nielsen said in the stock exchange update.

During the first phase of the project, the company is planning to produce 5,300 metric tons of salmon from its land-based facility at the base of Mt.