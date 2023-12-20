Per Grieg-backed land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood has transferred its first salmon from the nursery department to the post smolt grow-out facility in what is being called "a great milestone."

Following the completion of construction works in September, installation and testing of the recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) equipment has progressed swiftly in the first module of the post smolt grow-out facility, said Proximar.

"It is a great milestone to finally initiate operations in the post smolt grow-out facility," said Dharma Rajeswaran, COO of Proximar.