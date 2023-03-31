Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood has signed a blue-sustainability loan with three Japanese banks.

The corporate loan of NOK 680 million (€60 million/$65 million) is issued by Mizuho Bank, Shizuoka Bank and Development Bank of Japan.

“Signing this blue sustainability loan in Japan proves our commitment to sustainable fisheries, salmon farming and food supply, ” Proximar Seafood CEO Joachim Nielsen said in the stock exchange update.

This is the first time a blue-sustainability loan has been signed in Japan, according to the press release.