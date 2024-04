Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood more than doubled the standing biomass at its Japanese operation in the first three months of the year, despite encountering a tank breach during the quarter.

At the end of March, the company had 111.9 metric tons of fish in its tanks in Oyama in Mount Fuji's foothills, compared with the 40.7 metric tons it had in the water at the end of December 2023.

The company said it currently has 1.3 million fish in 12 batches.