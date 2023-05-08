Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution, whose backers include Korean food group Dongwon and agri-giant Cargill, has begun harvesting its second batch of fish following a spike in fish mortalities at the company's recirculating system (RAS) farm in Indre Haroy, Norway that occurred late last month.

The company first reported increased fish deaths on April 29, less than two weeks after it raised NOK 525 million (€45 million/$49 million) in fresh capital through a private placement.

Harvesting of batch two started last week and two out of four tanks have now been harvested out, yielding about 310 metric tons head-on-gutted salmon, the company said in an update Monday.