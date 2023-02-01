Land-based salmon group Pure Salmon is currently in advanced talks to develop its planned recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) salmon farm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Pure Salmon received an investment license from the country's Ministry of Investment as well as an operating license from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The Gulf country aims to expand its aquaculture industry to reach 600,000 metric tons per year by 2030 as part of the its "Saudi Vision 2030" plan to address food security issues.