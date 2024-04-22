Icelandic land-based salmon farmer Laxey has completed a €40 million ($42.7 million) capital increase, it said in a statement on Monday.

The funding round was led by Blue Future Holding (BFG), which is a part of German family-owned conglomerate EW Group.

Salmon genetics company and egg supplier AquaGen is 100 percent owned by the German multinational, and its sister subsidiary, BFG, has already invested in around 15 companies.

The fund focuses on companies that contribute to sustainable development and growth in the aquaculture industry, be it breeding or genetics, fish health or welfare or technology.