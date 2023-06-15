Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire's Danish operation reported its first-ever profit for its 2022 financial thanks to an insurance payout following a fire in 2021.

The Danish operation, despite producing no fish last year, reported a gross profit of DKK 177 million (€23 million/$25 million) in 2022, compared to a loss of DKK 268 million (€35 million/$38 million) in 2021.

In 2022, the company received an insurance settlement of DKK 180 million (€24 million/$26 million) for a fire broke out at Atlantic Sapphire's Danish operation on Sept.