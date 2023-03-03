Land-based salmon producer Atlantic Sapphire has announced plans to explore the sale of its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility in Denmark that was destroyed by fire in September 2021.

Thue Holm, co-founder of Atlantic Sapphire, said in an announcement on LinkedIn that "the long-awaited process of tearing down the burnt buildings in Denmark has finally begun," adding that "our hope is to find a new project for this location."

Holm teased the site as having potential for new investors, noting that RAS production "is cheaper in Denmark compared to Norway and many other countries."