Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon's ongoing construction work at its facility at Kvalnes, Norway, is progressing ahead of schedule.

Rock pit excavation for the current build-out phase is 60 percent complete, and the first of the two planned rows of pools has already been excavated and work has begun on the adjacent second row of pools.

"We are delighted with the pool pit progress, which is ahead of schedule," Andfjord Salmon CEO Martin Rasmussen said.

"This adds flexibility to our plan, which helps to de-risk the overall build-out project," he said.