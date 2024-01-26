Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon has completed the excavation of 12 pool pits at its sites in Andoya in northern Norway one quarter ahead of schedule.

The company has now excavated two rows of pools in Kvalnes, which will house six pools each, which equals a total production capacity of 19,000 metric tons head-on gutted (HOG).

In its initial build-out phase, the company will complete four concrete pools, which brings total production capacity to 8,000 metric tons HOG at its Kvalnes site.