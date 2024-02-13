Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution reached break-even for its farming segment for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company recorded revenue of NOK 88.9 million (€7.86 million/$8.4 million) and an operating loss of NOK 35.9 million (€ 3.1 million/$3.4 million) during the fourth quarter, compared to NOK 28.4 million (€2.5 million/$2.7 million) and NOK 21.8 million (€2 million/$1.9 million), respectively, for the same period in 2022.

For the full year, the group reported revenue of NOK 168.4