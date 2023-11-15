Land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution says it is on track for production costs on par with conventional farming.

The producer, with a farm in Norway, another project with Dongwon in Korea, and plans for a third farm in North America, reported strong biological performance in its third quarter, with a standing biomass of 2,100 metric tons as of Sept. 30, representing all-time high biomass growth of 1,290 metric tons.

Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization widened to a loss of NOK 24.6