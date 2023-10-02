Land-based fish farmer Salmon Evolution harvested 185 metric tons of head on gutted fish in the third quarter of the year, after pushing some of the planned volumes into the fourth quarter to optimize harvest weights and price realization.

For the fourth quarter the company is planning to increase harvest volumes "significantly" it said in a release to the Norwegian Stock Exchange Monday.

The company is experiencing strong biological performance at its Indre Haroy site, with good growth and normal mortality levels across all fish groups, it said.