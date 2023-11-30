Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon has logged its first sales following its inaugural harvest in July, but the company's losses continue to deepen.

During the quarter, the group generated revenue of NOK 27.7 million (€2.4 million/$2.6 million) from contracts with customers, up from zero during the same quarter last year. In total, Andfjord Salmon's first harvest generated NOK 37.3 million (€3.3 million/$3.5 million).

However, during the quarter the company reported an operating loss of NOK 28.2 million (€2.4 million/$2.6