Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon has logged its first sales following its inaugural harvest in July, but the company's losses continue to deepen.

During the quarter, the group generated a revenue of NOK 27.7 million (€2.4 million/$2.6 million) from contracts with customers, up from zero during the same quarter last year. In total, Andfjord Salmon's first harvest generated a revenue of NOK 37.3 million (€3.3 million/$3.5 million).

However, during the quarter the company reported an operating loss of NOK 28.2