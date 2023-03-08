A building permit awarded to the Kingfish Maine land-based yellowtail project has been upheld following a challenge by activist group Protect Downeast to the Jonesport Board of Appeals.

The board unanimously rejected all arguments in an appeal by the group against the project, including what it claimed was "Kingfish’s failure to meet several of the land use standards that are there to protect Chandler Bay and surrounding waters."

The permit is the last step required for the company to begin pre-construction design and engineering on its new site in the United States, meaning it can push ahead with plans to build an 8,500 metric ton farm during Phase 1 of the construction process.