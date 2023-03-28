The Norwegian government's final proposal for the controversial aquaculture or "ground rent" tax is expected to reach country's parliament, the Storting, imminently, after which a battle over the final rates salmon farming companies will end up paying will begin.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum announced Monday the government would put forward its proposal for the ground rent tax on Tuesday, ending months of speculation.

The government's proposal has been harshly criticized by the salmon farming industry, and has taken a heavy toll on both listed company valuations and plans for investments within the country.