The protected status of Scottish salmon has been reinforced by a UK government decision to drop the word “farmed” from its official designation for the product, a move welcomed by the industry as a safeguard against fraudulent competition.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) this week approved the industry's request, made in October, to remove the word from the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status held by Scotland’s salmon producers.

As a result, by the end of April, what had previously been known as "Scottish Farmed Salmon" will be given the designation "Scottish Salmon."