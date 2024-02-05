Chinese giant Joyvio's efforts to access financial information from the former owners of Chilean salmon farmer Australis Seafoods were denied Friday by a US judge, according to Chile's Diario Financiero.

Joyvio, a subsidiary of Legend Holdings -- which owns computer giant Lenovo, among other assets -- hoped to use the records of former Australis owner Isidoro Quiroga to prove his group knowingly over-produced farmed salmon, then failed to disclose it when investors sold the company to the Chinese group in a blockbuster $921 million (€857 million) deal in 2019.