China's Joyvio said it has filed a lawsuit for more than $921 million (€857 million) against the former owners of Australis Seafoods in relation to Joyvio's acquisition of Australis in 2019.

In a 77-page complaint filed by Joyvio's criminal lawyers Gabriel Zaliasnik and Jaime Winter, Joyvio's Food Investment subsidiary said the company is the victim of one of "greatest frauds in the history of Chile."

The lawsuit names London-based former billionaire Australis controller Isidoro Quiroga, his sisters, Maria Victoria and Maria Dolores Quiroga, in addition to their children, Isidoro and Benjamin Quiroga Moreno.