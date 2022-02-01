A sharp decrease in the usage of antibiotics in Chile's salmon farming sector in 2022 underlines the seriousness with which farmers are handling the issue, industry executives say.
Last year, 341 metric tons of antibiotics were used by salmon farmers in Chile, a more than 26 percent reduction from the previous 12 months.
