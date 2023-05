The Chilean salmon farming industry is warning that more than 70,000 jobs are at risk as a law to establish protected conservation areas in the far south of the country reaches its final stages.

The law, the Servicio de Biodiversidad y Areas Protegidas, or National Biodiversity and Protected Areas Service (SBAP), could put as many as 300 salmon concessions situated in conservation areas in jeopardy as they come up for renewal because they have nowhere else to relocate, the industry fears.