Thomas Farstad's venture into seafood wasn’t obvious from the start.

While the older Farstad generations had made their livings from the sea, Farstad’s father didn't work in the seafood sector, and Farstad's first job was as an associate at consultancy firm McKinsey.

But growing up near Alesund on Norway's west coast, the industry held a certain pull. After four years at McKinsey, in 2003 he took his first job in seafood at salmon farming group Fjord Seafood, a company that later would be rolled up into Mowi as part of the John Fredriksen-led mega deal.