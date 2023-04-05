Infectious salmon anemia (ISA) is suspected at a location near Stavanger, Norway, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

Norwegian salmon producer Bremnes Seashore farms salmon at the site.

On Tuesday, the Veterinary Institute notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority about findings compatible with ISA at the Jorstadskjera site.

The suspicion is based on results carried out after sampling fish at the site. The samples were taken on March 28, according to the report.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is preparing to collect follow-up samples in order to confirm the findings.