A suspected infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreak is being monitored at Tysnes municipality in the Vestland region of western Norway.

Norwegian salmon farmers Nordjo Fjordbruk, Sunnhordland Fjordbruk, Fjelberg Fjordbruk and Tysnes Fjordbruk farm in the area.

The authority confirmed the suspicion on June 7 based on the results of analysis carried out on the fish at the location.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority will soon conduct a new inspection of the facility to gather follow-up samples that will be sent to the Veterinary Institute.