A suspected outbreak of infectious salmon anemia (ISA) is being monitored in Afjord municipality, Trondelag region, in central Norway.
Norway-based SalMar and Refsnes Laks farm salmon at the site, according to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority was notified about the findings on Aug. 25.
